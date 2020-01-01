African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Elneny to stay at Arsenal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Elneny staying at

Mohamed Elneny will be staying at Arsenal this season contrary to reports linking with a return to .

The international, who missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win against , is expected to start in their outing against Leicester on Wednesday.

Mohamed Elneny starts against Leicester today. Those close to the player tell me he's staying at Arsenal, contrary to recent reports in the Egyptian media. #AFC #LeiArs pic.twitter.com/bZqkbTHw6Q — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) September 23, 2020

Elneny has two years remaining on his contract with the Gunners and he has played two games this season, including an appearance in the FA Community Shield.

More teams

considering Lookman swoop

Former forward Ademola Lookman is closing in on a return to the Premier League.

According to Evening Standard, Fulham are nearing a loan deal with to take the Anglo- striker, who started just one match last season.

Lookman's future at Leipzig is in doubt after the arrival of Alexander Sorloth from Trabzonspor on Tuesday.

Angers join chase for Boufal

Angers have opened discussions for the signing of winger Sofiane Boufal, according to L'Equipe via Daily Echo.

The club join Greek outfit Olympiacos in the race to land the international who reportedly turned down offers from .

Boufal teamed up with the Saints for a then club-record fee in 2016 and he scored five goals in 84 appearances since his arrival.

Bensebaini lifts lid on failed Arsenal move

In 2015, Ramy Bensebaini was training and impressing with Arsenal's first team as he looked to secure a dream transfer after impressing on loan in with Lierse.

Striking up a friendship with Marouane Chamakh off the pitch and working hard on it, Bensebaini was ticking all the boxes to make a move possible.

Article continues below

While a number of Gunners coaches liked what they saw from the young defender, his lack of European passport would sadly derail his hopes of a transfer.

Read more on Goal