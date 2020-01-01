African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Besiktas reach agreement for Akpom and Papiss Cisse

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

agree terms for Akpom and Papiss Cisse

Besiktas have reached an agreement with ’s Chuba Akpom and free agent Papiss Cisse, according to Fotomac .

The Black Eagles have agreed a €2 million deal for Akpom who is in the final year of his contract in Greece after leaving in 2018.

The Super Lig outfit have also agreed terms with free agent Cisse who ended the 2019-20 season as the Turkish top-flight top scorer with 22 goals for Alanyaspor.

confirm Osimhen signing

outfit Napoli have confirmed the signing of Victor Osimhen from in a deal said to be worth an initial €50million

The international has signed five-year contract with the Serie A outfit after his incredible debut campaign in the French .

to bid for winger Kalu

Fenerbahce have contacted Bordeaux over the availability of the Samuel Kalu and they are ready to submit an offer for his transfer, Fanatik claims.

The Turkish Super Lig club are interested in strengthening their attack with the Super Eagles winger who returned a goal and an assist in 20 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

The 22-year-old joined the Girondins from Gent in 2018 and he still has three years left on his contract.

Blackburn set to sign DR Congo’s Maghoma

are on the verge of signing DR Congo international Christian Maghoma on a free transfer, Football Insider has reported.

The Hotspur academy graduate left Polish outfit Arka Gdynia in May and he could return to as a replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo in the Rovers' defensive set-up.

Maghoma, 22, was reportedly a transfer target for this summer before the Scottish Premiership moved to sign Nigeria's Leon Balogun last Friday.

West Ham step up Eze chase

have have stepped up their pursuit of playmaker Eberechi Eze.

According to the Guardian , the Hammers are determined to beat off competition from , , , West Bromwich Albion and sign the Anglo-Nigerian who is valued at around £20 million.

Eze caught the attention of David Moyes after scoring 14 goals in the just-concluded Championship campaign.