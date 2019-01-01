African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aubameyang desperate to leave Arsenal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Aubameyang desperate to leave

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is desperate to leave Arsenal when the January transfer window opens, according to the Mirror.

Despite being the club's top scorer this campaign, the Gunners captain is said to be unhappy with their run of poor results and he is among the players considering their future in North London.

Aubameyang has 18 months left on his contract and renewal talks between both parties have stalled with among several clubs hoping to secure his services.

Premier League clubs circle for Osimhen

, Hotspur and are monitoring talisman Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen only moved to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in July and Sky Sports reported that he is not expected to leave the club unless they receive a good offer that cannot be resisted.

The forward is the joint-third top scorer in the French Ligue this season with nine goals in 17 outings.

Premier League clubs told Dennis valuation

Belgian club are demanding €30 million for the release of Emmanuel Dennis amid interest from several Premier League sides, according to Foot Mercato.

, and are among the clubs interested in signing the 27-year-old who has scored seven goals in all competitions this season.

club approach Adebayor

French Ligue 1 club have made an offer to sign Emmanuel Adebayor as they look to strengthen their attacking options in January, per the Sun.

The former Arsenal and striker is presently a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor last month.

Nimes are battling relegation in the French top-flight with just 12 points after 17 games. They are reportedly planning to include an option to end Adebayor's contract if they fail to avoid the drop.

Iranian club target January move for Bony

Iranian giants Persepolis are looking to sign former Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony in January.

According to Tehran Times, the reigning Persian Gulf Pro League champions have identified the international as an option that will boost their team ahead of their participation in the AFC .

Bony is yet to find a club since he left Championship club at the end of last season. He is presently on trial with French Ligue 2 side Le Havre.