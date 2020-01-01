African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day: Tottenham make late loan bid for Ighalo

Spurs make late bid for Ighalo

has submitted a late bid to Shanghai Shenhua to sign forward Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season, according to talkSport.

Ighalo is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals with the Chinese Super League suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak in .

The 30-year-old left for a new adventure in the Far East where he has scored 46 goals in the last three seasons.

blocking Zungu's move to Mallorca

's Bongani Zungu is stuck in Mallorca with club Amiens reluctant to sanction his move to the Spanish .

The 27-year-old is reported to have passed his medical examinations in Mallorca but Foot Mercato claimed Unicorns are yet to sanction the move as they continue their search for a replacement.

Zungu, scorer of a goal in 15 Ligue 1 outings this campaign, seems to be shocked with the latest development.

Wow. Lol 😕 — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) January 31, 2020

KP Boateng to join on loan

midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to complete a deadline day from to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, according to Sky Italia .

Boateng will join the Black Eagles on loan until the end of the season, in a deal that includes the option to buy.

The 32-year-old joined Fiorentina from last summer, and he scored just one goal in 14 outings with the Purple Ones.

Spurs set to offload Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to part ways with Victor Wanyama with , and Fiorentina interested in his signing, according to Daily Mail .

The captain is struggling for playing time in Jose Mourinho's team, making just a single appearance since the Portuguese tactician succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Wanyama has 18 months left on his contract and Tottenham are holding out for £8 million which could be lowered before the end of the transfer window.

Atsu set for Newcastle exit

Christian Atsu is gearing up to leave with a host of Championship clubs and Greek giants Olympiacos keen on his services.

Daily Mail claim that , and Blackburn are among the clubs who want the Ghana international, who is looking to leave St James' Park before the window slams shut.

The 28-year-old joined the Magpies from in 2017.

Chelsea join Slimani pursuit

Chelsea having joined Manchester United, Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in registering their interest for loanee Islam Slimani, according to TuttomercatoWeb .

The Blues are ready to move for the international who is currently on a season-long loan at , if Olivier Giroud leaves Stamford Bridge.

plot late move for Niasse

Burnley are working to sign 's Senegalese striker Oumar Niasse on loan for the remainder of the season, per Lancs Live .

Niasse has struggled for game time at Goodison Park this season, playing just 19 minutes of football in three Premier League games but, he is expected to provide extra cover for the Clarets up front.

Ighalo offered to Man Utd

Manchester United have been offered the chance to make a late swoop for Odion Ighalo with the Chinese Super League suspended indefinitely, the Mirror has reported.

Ighalo is in the books of Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese top-flight but the Nigerian forward is on his way back to Europe following the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Ighalo has been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking for solutions to United's goalscoring problems after Marcus Rashford is ruled out for up to six weeks with a back injury.