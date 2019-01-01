African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day Rumours: Everton agree deal to sign Arsenal's Iwobi

agree deal for 's Iwobi

Athough the transfer window in has closed, were able to submit a deal around £35-40 million to sign Alex Iwobi from Arsenal before the deadline, according to BBC Sport.

The Toffees are waiting for a response from the Gunners if they can sign the international after seeing an initial bid of £30m rejected.

They will still need to negotiate personal terms with the 23-year-old to complete the signing.

Benrahma on 's radar

Aston Villa are still interested in signing midfielder Said Benrahma with talks ongoing between both clubs. reports the Daily Star .

Dean Smith is keen on reuniting with the international at the Villa Park having worked together in the Championship club in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Benrahma had an impressive debut campaign in England, scoring 10 goals in 38 league games last season.

agree €28m for Milan’s Kessie

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in line to sign Franck Kessie after agreeing a €28 million fee with , according to Football Italia .

The deal involves payment of €25m upfront plus €3m in bonuses.

It is now left for the Premier League outfit negotiate personal terms with the international.

close in on £4.6m deal for Omeruo

Leganes are nearing a £4.6 million permanent move for defender Kenneth Omeruo, Goal understands.

Chelsea have reduced the £7m price tag placed on the Nigeria international which allows the Spanish club to plan their payment structure.

