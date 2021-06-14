AFHQ Unplugged: African Team of the Season

Who makes the African Football HQ Team of the Year?

A memorable season for Africa’s stars have come to an end, and the boys at African Football HQ have put their heads together to pick an African Dream Team for 2020-21.

Competition was fierce for the squad, with many of the continent’s biggest names enjoying standout campaigns and maintaining their own high standards.

Of course, some of the big names didn’t deliver—Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wasn’t even discussed as a candidate for the Team of the Year—but their places have been taken by breakout stars who took their game to new heights since the start of the campaign.

There was consensus over various positions in our eleven-man dream team, with Champions League winner Edouard Mendy the undisputed pick between the sticks.

It could have been a different story had Andre Onana not been suspended for taking a banned substance, but in his absence, the Chelsea stopper was a shoo-in for the Dream Team.

Not only did he win the Champions League, but he also broke several clean sheet records in Europe’s premier club competition along the way.

Elsewhere, Achraf Hakimi—an Italian champion with Internazionale—was an undisputed pick, as was Wilfred Ndidi following his heroics for Leicester City in their FA Cup triumph.

Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah both also made the cut in the wide positions of a 3-4-3 formation, with the duo maintaining their high standards throughout the campaign.

Admittedly, it was a tough year for Liverpool, but Salah nonetheless finished just one goal behind Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race, while Mahrez was once again influential as Manchester City won the Premier League title.

Admittedly, the Sky Blues fell short in the Champions League final, but this was the year when Mahrez proved that he truly was a key man for Pep Guardiola’s side, and not merely a decorative talent.

His pair of showings against Ajax in the UCL semi-final will surely ensure that he rivals Mendy and others for the African Footballer of the Year award this term.

Article continues below

Up top, the debate raged as to which African stars should start for our Dream Team.

The likes of Simy Nwankwo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Silas, Andre Ayew, Patson Daka, Youssef En-Nesyri and Paul Onuachu were all considered after magnificent campaigns, but only three of them could make our Dream Team…

Check out the latest AFHQ Unplugged vid to see who makes the cut.