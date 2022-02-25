AFF U23 Championship: Upbeat Timor-Leste vying for bronze against Laos in third-place playoff

Laos would lock horns against Timor-Leste in the third-place playoff match in the ongoing AFF U23 Championship on Saturday afternoon, at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. It should be an exciting affair as both teams would be looking to end the tournament on a high brushing aside their semifinal disappointments. Laos went down 2-0 to Thailand, whereas Timor-Leste missed out on a final berth by a whisker to Vietnam after losing in tiebreakers.

The Raising Sun put up a valiant fight to hold Vietnam for 120 minutes and that performance should boost their morale. Although it was a second-string Vietnam side, it tested Timor-Leste's backline to the hilt. Filomeno da Costa and co. showed character and nerves of steel as they withstood the onslaught by putting their bodies on the line. If they continue with their form, then Bounphachan Bounkong and his teammates will have to produce something extraordinary to get past them.

Timor-Leste was missing their talisman in Mouzinho de Lima in the semifinals and his availability continues to remain doubtful. In his absence, Zenivio Mota and Paulo Gali took up the mantle in the attacking third. Although they created only a few chances against Vietnam, the duo looked menacing on the counter with their pace and trickery.

On the other hand, Laos shot themselves in the foot with two individual mistakes against Thailand. Coach Hans Michael Weiss will hope that they would eliminate these errors in the crucial encounter against Laos and go for the win. Needless to say that Bounkong will remain key to their chances of a podium finish as the forward has been in scintillating form through the tournament. He has scored two goals, provided one assist and has created seven chances in three games which speak volumes of his contribution to the Laos team.

The Million Elephants were also missing a number of players in the semifinal due to Covid-19 which included midfield maestro Chony Wenpaserth. It remains to be seen whether he can regain fitness before the kick-off.

Neither Laos nor Timor Leste have progressed beyond the group stages in the history of the tournament. So this is a unique opportunity for the two outfits to make a name for themselves in this esteemed competition.