AFF U-23 Championship: Timor-Leste eye three points against Brunei
Brunei would like to bury the memories of their first match in the ongoing AFF U-23 Championship as soon as possible as they got outplayed by Cambodia in every department. The Young Wasps could hardly make their way into the opponent's half as their backs were pinned to the wall for the bulk of the 90 minutes.
Coach Aminuddin Jamat would be a concerned man as his troops looked extremely vulnerable during set-pieces. They conceded half of the goals following a set-piece routine and the tactician must have addressed the issue in the training sessions before the second fixture.
Brunei's backline led by skipper Muhammad Aminuddin must show more resistance and to put up a fight against Timor-Leste they must maintain theirshape while defending with two banks of five and four players. There were also lapses of concentration which must be avoided at all costs when they take the field on Thursday.
BRUNEI U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
December 3, 2019
Indonesia 8-0 Brunei
Southeast Asian Games
December 5, 2019
Brunei 0-7 Singapore
Southeast Asian Games
February 14, 2022
Cambodia 6-0 Brunei
AFF U-23 Championship
Meanwhile, Timor-Leste would try to get the three points from this match after squandering two against Philippines. They took the lead twice in that match but failed to protect the advantage. Mouzinho de Lima had a brilliant game and the midfielder would like to continue with his rich vein of form. His partnership with Elias Mesquita would be key to their chances of getting the three points. Moreover, Jaimito Soares' confidence will be high and he would be hoping to get on the scoresheet on two consecutive matches.
It must be noted that both the goals that they conceded were due to individual errors. While Filomeno Da Costa lost possession while playing out from the back during the first goal, it was keeper Junildo Pereira's error that paved the way for the second equaliser. Head coach Fabio Da Silva must look to prune out these errors.
Da Costa must have watched Brunei in their previous match and he would be smacking his lips to exploit their defensive weaknesses. If his men can replicate their performance of their first match on Thursday afternoon, barring those individual mistakes that brought their downfall, it should be a regular day in the office for them.
TIMOR-LESTE U23 RECENT RESULTS
Date
Match
Competition
October 31, 2021
Timor-Leste 1-0 Philippines
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
October 28, 2021
Timor-Leste 0-6 South Korea
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
October 25, 2021
Singapore 2-2 Timor-Leste
2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification
February 14
Timor-Leste 2-2 Philippines
AFF U-23 CHampionship
Timor-Leste will need a win to keep their chances of making it to the semi-finals alive, with Cambodia sitting in pole position following their impressive win on matchday 1.
For Brunei, they face an uphill task to extend their campaign beyond the group stages, but a positive result against Timor-Leste will at least boost their morale again heading into their final fixture.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Cambodia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|3
|2
Timor-Leste
|1
|0
|1
0
|2
|2
0
|1
|3
Philippines
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
Brunei
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0