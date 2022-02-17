AFF U-23 Championship: Cambodia look to consolidate top spot with a win against Philippines

Cambodia started their AFF U-23 Championship with flying colours as they beat Brunei 6-0 on Monday evening. They outclassed the Young Wasps in every department and had 11 shots on target in the 90 minutes.

More importantly, they had six different scorers which shows that they are not reliant on any single individual and have got multiple scoring options. However, Sieng Chanthea could have got a couple of more goals with a bit more luck and will be determined to add to his tally.

Cambodia used their flanks very effectively with Sa Ty particularly impressing on the left. They also made the most of the set-piece routines and scored half of their goals following a dead-ball situation. It was evident that Hirose Ryu had worked extensively with his men on specific set-piece routines in training sessions as they were executed neatly during the match.

However, their backline was barely tested against Brunei. Tes Sambath and co. had little to do in the entire match but against Philippines, they have to be on their toes.

CAMBODIA U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition October 23, 2021 Cambodia 4-2 Hong Kong 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification October 26, 2021 Japan 4-0 Cambodia 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification February 14, 2021 Cambodia 6-0 Brunei AFF U-23 Championship

Ivan Ouano got a brace against Timor-Leste and he will be brimming with confidence. He punished Timor-Leste skipper Filomeno Da Costa for giving away cheap possession which should be a warning for Sambath and Yue Safy.

It should be an interesting midfield battle between Jacob Maniti and Nhean Sosidan as both of them would like to win the battle at the centre of the park and dictate proceedings. The latter also got on the scoresheet in his previous outing which should further boost his morale.

However, coach Stewart Hall would like to further tighten things at the back as both the goals were conceded due to defensive lapses. Jamie Rosquillo gave away a cheap penalty for the first game while the entire defence fell like a pack of cards as Jaimito Soares danced past three white shorts before scoring the second. Against Cambodia, they must maintain their shape and concentration as even a minor error might prove costly.

PHILIPPINES U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date Match Competition October 31, 2021 Timor-Leste 1-0 Philippines 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification October 28, 2021 Philippines 0-1 Singapore 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification October 25, 2021 South Korea 3-0 Philippines 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification February 14, 2022 Timor-Leste 2-2 Philippines AFF U-23 Championship

Philippines are by no means out of it just yet, but will need the full three points to keep their faith in their own hands, whereas Cambodia can potentially afford to settle for a draw after their superb start to the tournament.

Group A Table