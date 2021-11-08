AFF Suzuki Cup 2020: TMGM roped in as the Official Online Trading Platform

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have roped in TMGM as the Official Online Trading Platform of AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.

The AFF Suzuki Cup is a biennial tournament contested by the national teams of Southeast Asia. The 2020 edition of the tournament, which got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will take place in Singapore between December 5 2021 to January 1, 2022.

After signing the deal, TMGM Marketing Officer, Angelo D'Alessio said, "The key markets we are hoping to further brand awareness in are Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

“Similar to the Australian Open tennis tournament partnership, where the TMGM brand is highly visible on the fan favourite Speed Serve; this December, football fans will see the TMGM brand on the event cam carpet, broadcasted throughout all the matches of the football tournament.”

Article continues below

TMGM will have activation at the Fan Village, where fans can take part in contests where they have to kick the ball into the goal and then will have the chance to win official merchandise. There will be a leaderboard recording the top 10 scores, and the winner will receive 2 x tickets to the Final Match.

TMGM Head Of Sponsorship, Jasmyna Mercer further elucidated, “TMGM will launch the brand’s new mascot ‘Max the Globe’ in a series of online videos. Attendees at the Fan Village will be able to interact with Max, and take photos with him when he makes his live event debut for the first time at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020.”

The AFF President, Major General Khiev Sameth was delighted to welcome TMGM as he, said, “We are delighted to welcome onboard our newest sponsor TMGM into the AFF Suzuki Cup family. TMGM is one of the fastest-growing CFD providers in the world and we are excited to be in partnership with them to engage their key audiences through football.”