AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Van Thanh strikes late to deny Thailand as a pulsating final first leg ends 2-2

Vietnam and Thailand play out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 final's first leg was nothing short of a pulsating spectacle, as Thailand and Vietnam played to a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Vietnamese capital. The match was marked by a plethora of emotions, as the teams fought tooth and nail for every inch of the field.

The match began with palpable tension as both teams approached the field with circumspection, avoiding taking any unnecessary risks. However, as the first half progressed, the match came alive as Que Ngoc Hai's scintillating run down the right flank resulted in a delightful cross that was met by a diving Tien Linh. The precision of his timing caught defender Kritsada Kaman off guard, and the robust forward capitalised on the opportunity, scoring a goal for Vietnam to make it 1-0.

Thailand's composure was shaken by Vietnam's goal, and they immediately sought to equalise. However, Dang Van Lam was vigilant in his efforts to prevent Peeradon Chamratsamee from scoring, blocking his attempt in the 37th minute. The visitors came tantalisingly close to levelling the score in the 43rd minute, as Theerathon Bunmathan's free-kick from the top of the box struck the crossbar, preserving Vietnam's lead.

The tables quickly turned just three minutes into the second half as a lofted ball from deep by Theerathon caught the Vietnamese defence off guard. Poramet skillfully controlled the ball, manoeuvring past defenders and scoring past the goalkeeper to level the score at 1-1.

Thailand once again sent shockwaves through the home crowd with a second goal, as Theerathon delivered yet another impeccable first-time ball which released Sarach who, rifled the ball past Van Lam at his near post, making the score 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

Vietnam then mounted a late comeback to keep their championship aspirations alive. In the 88th minute, a corner from the left was not properly cleared by Thailand, and the ball made its way to Van Thanh. With a powerful strike, he blasted the ball through a crowd of bodies from outside the box, securing a 2-2 draw and leaving the match wide open for the second leg.