AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Indonesia edge out tight contest to topple Azkals 2-1

Indonesia saw out a nervy end to the game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila as they hung on to secure a 2-1 victory, and qualification to the semi-finals.

It was an end-to-end contest, with Philippines custodian Anthony Pinthus being forced to deny Saddil Ramdani early on, before Indonesia number one Nadeo Argawinata was required to tip a Stephan Schrock effort over the bar at the other end.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half for the Garudas, as Dendy rose highest to flick a trademark Pratama Arhan long throw beyond the despairing dive of Pinthus and into the net. It could’ve been two not long after, as Rizky’s ball over the Philippines defence picked out Fachruddin Aryanto in front of goal, only for the centre-back to sky his effort.

The Azkals soon threatened again, with Amani Aguinaldo heading a Mark Hartmann cross over, but they would soon be made to pay for their profligacy.

A clever one-two between Marselino and Saddil Ramdani inside the box ended up with the former placing a cool effort beyond the reach of Pinthus and in, as Indonesia surged into a 2-0 lead and looked set for a semi-final berth.

Indonesia pushed forward, looking for more goals which would secure them top spot in Group A, but it was the Azkals who struck next. Rasmussen latched on to a Schrock cross to make it 2-1 with a header, reigning the Garudas in and giving hope to the Philippines following a dismal AFF Championship campaign. However, it was not to be, as Indonesia hung on to secure their place in the knockout stages.