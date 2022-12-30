AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022: Feisty encounter ends goalless as Singapore and Vietnam battle to stalemate

A feisty battle at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore ended scoreless, as two of Southeast Asia’s most successful teams went head to head in Group B.

It was the 96th-ranked Golden Stars who, as expected, monopolised possession, shifting it around in Singapore’s half and probing for an opening throughout the 90 minutes. However, the Singapore backline stood firm, restricting Vietnam to pot shots from range for the most part.

Their first opportunity arrived on 21 minutes, as Nguyen Van Quyet headed just over following a pinpoint cross from Do Hung Dung. It wasn’t long before they were asking questions again, as captain Hung Dung had a crack from range three minutes later, his effort flying wide.

Singapore came into the contest determined to employ their tried-and-tested counter attacking style, and it nearly worked a treat in the 26th minute as tournament debutant Ilhan Fandi, filling in for injured brother Ikhsan, fired narrowly wide. It would be his last meaningful contribution, as a combination of Singapore being on the back foot and a knee injury late in the first half meant the young striker had run his race.

Vietnam manager Park Hang-seo made two changes for the second half, throwing on Phan Van Duc and star man Nguyen Quang Hai as his side pushed for an opener. It gave the Golden Stars’ attack a much needed boost, as Hassan Sunny was called into action for the first time in the 65th minute as he denied Nguyen Tien Linh from the edge of the box.

The closest Vietnam came was in the 84th minute, as a woeful lack of closing down left Hoang Duc free to have a crack from the edge of the area. Have a crack he did, and the ball cannoned off the upright with Hassan Sunny stranded.

Singapore weren’t going out without having a go themselves, and the four-time champions did just that late in added time as Zulfahmi Arifin’s freekick was punched clear by Dang Van Lam, before Song Ui-young shot wildly high and wide.

Both sides now sit level on seven points, with qualification to be determined in matchday five, as Vietnam take on Myanmar and Singapore head to Kuala Lumpur to face Causeway rivals Malaysia.