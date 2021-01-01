Afcon Qualifiers: Salah congratulates Kenya for good game against Egypt

The 28-year-old was part of the Pharaohs side who shared the spoils with their hosts in Nairobi to qualify for the biennial competition

Egypt star Mohamed Salah walked to the Harambee Stars dressing room to congratulate the team for what he termed as a great performance.

The Liverpool FC star was part of the Pharaohs team that drew 1-1 with their hosts at Kasarani Stadium to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations from Group G, alongside Comoros.

In the game played on Thursday, Mohamed Magdy scored for the seven-time Afcon winners while Abdallah Hassan struck for the East Africans to ensure the spoils were shared.

Despite not making it to Cameroon, the Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee-led team played a well and had several chances to score more, only that they were not clinical in front of the goal.

After the game, the Egyptian followed Kenya to their changing room and Goal has now learned what the Reds forward said.

"Congratulations for the good game, we enjoyed playing against you. I wish you luck in the next campaign," the 28-year-old striker told the Harambee Stars dressing room.

In the reverse fixture in Alexandria, the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw as well.

Egypt are top of the group with nine points from the five matches they have played. They have managed to get two wins and three draws, scoring six goals in the process and conceding three.

Comoros are in second with as many points and the same stats apart from the goals, where they have scored four and conceded two which, coincidentally, came against Harambee Stars.

Kenya are third in the group with four draws and a loss. They have conceded five goals and scored six, with the Sparrowhawks bottom of the group with two points from two draws. They have lost three matches, scoring two goals and conceding six in the process.

In the final round of the qualifiers, the Pharaohs will be home against Les Coelacantes while the Harambee Stars will be away in Lome to play the hosts.

Other teams that have qualified for the finals are Mali and Guinea from Group A while Burkina Faso have sealed their place in the finals from Group B. Cameroon and Algeria have qualified from Group F and H, respectively.

In Group I, Senegal have qualified as have as Tunisia, who are in Group J.