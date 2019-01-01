Afcon: Javier Aguirre announces Egypt's final squad

The Pharaohs boss, on Tuesday, revealed the host nation’s 23-man list for the biennial showpiece

have announced their final 23-man squad for the scheduled to commence on June 21.

Having initially released a provisional squad consisting of 25 players, coach Javier Aguirre has excluded the pair of left-back Ahmed Abou El Fotouh and goalkeeper Mohamed Abou-Gabal from the tournament squad.

The group is headlined by talisman Mohamed Salah, who recently won the Uefa with .

Also included in the final selection are Mohamed Elneny and Ahmed Hegazi, who ply their trade in for and West Bromwich Albion, respectively.

Having lost against in the final in Gabon two years ago, hosts are seeking their first Afcon title since 2010.

Aguirre’s side will intensify preparations for the continental showpiece with a friendly against on June 13, before playing Guinea on June 16.

The host nation begin their search for an eighth African title against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.

Egypt's final squad :

Goalkeepers: Ahmed El-Shennawi (Pyramids FC), Mohamed El-Shenawy (Ahly), Mahmoud Genish ( )

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady ( ), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion), Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Ghazal (Feirense), Ayman Ahsraf (Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Aly (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Olympiacos)