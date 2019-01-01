Afcon: Harambee Stars will do Kenyans proud in Egypt, says Raila Odinga

Harambee Stars will face Algeria's Desert Warriors in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday

Raila Odinga has challenged Harambee Stars to put up a good show at the finals.

The former Prime Minister, who visited the team’s training camp in on Thursday, has vowed to stay and watch their opening Group C match against on Sunday.

“You are among the best players in the World, don’t let small countries like Zimbabwe to shame ,” Odinga told the players in .

“The President (Uhuru Kenyatta) has requested me to stay here until you play first match and if you qualify to finals, he will come.

“We are very impressed that you have had a good training session away in and this should motivate you to give Kenyans the result they want. I know you are capable of doing Kenyans proud and I will be there to watch you against Algeria.”

Kenya jetted into Egypt on Wednesday after a three-week training camp and have been pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, and .

Kenya will face Algeria on June 23 before a clash against neighbours Tanzania four days later, and close group duties with a match against Senegal on July 1.

However, the tournament proper will kick off on Friday with hosts Egypt taking on Zimbabwe.