Afcon 2022 Qualifiers: Schlupp, Wakaso, and Ashimeru join Ghana squad for Sudan trip

The trio are in line to face the North Africans on Tuesday after missing Thursday's 2-0 home win

midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and -based Mubarak Wakaso have been named in 's travelling squad for Tuesday's 2022 qualifying matchday four fixture against Sudan.

The trio was unavailable as the Black Stars beat the North Africans 2-0 in a matchday three tie in Cape Coast on Thursday.

The list of the travelling team was announced on the Ghana Football Association's official website on Sunday.

While Wakaso and Schlupp were named in coach CK Akonnor's original 23-man squad announced in October for the double-header, Ashimeru was among seven players handed late call-ups ahead of Thursday's fixture after the Ghana team was faced with player withdrawals and late arrivals.

Schlupp did not join Crystal Palace team-mate Jordan Ayew for a prompt trip to Accra after the club's 4-1 Premier League triumph over last week, and only linked up for his first training session on Friday, a day after Ghana's 2-0 win.

Wakaso also missed Thursday's Afcon qualifier due to a club game in the Chinese Super League on the same day. He had still not touched down at the time the Black Stars trained on Saturday, but was expected to join camp before the team leaves Accra for Sudan on Sunday.

Ashimeru, having received a late call-up due to the withdrawal of midfielder Thomas Partey, joined training for the first time on Saturday.

A win for Ghana against Sudan at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman will secure the Black Stars qualification for the tournament in with two games to spare.

Travelling Team List

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( , ), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen, ), Razak Abalora ( )

Defenders: John Boye (FC Metz, ), Baba Abdul Rahman ( , ), Kwadwo Amoako ( ), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Alexander Djiku ( , France), Joseph Aidoo ( , ), Joseph Attamah (Kayserispor, ), Nicholas Opoku ( , France)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens, France), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey), Clifford Aboagye (Tijuana, ), Majeed Ashimeru (Red Bull Salzburg, ), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, )

Strikers/Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Andre Ayew ( , England), Tariqe Fosu ( , England), Samuel Owusu (Al Ahli, ), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), John Antwi (Pyramids, ), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England)