Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Cameroon grind out victory in Kigali

It was relief for Toni Conceicao, who registered his first victory as Indomitable Lions coach

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu's second-half goal helped record their first victory of the 2021 qualifiers following a 1-0 win over Rwanda at Stade Regional Nyamirambo on Sunday.

The BSC winger struck with 20 minutes remaining to decide the contest.

After being frustrated to a goalless draw at home by Cape Verde last Wednesday, the Indomitable Lions picked themselves up to collect three points on the road.

New Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao could have felt much relief after guiding Cameroon to a maiden victory under his charge.

Now with four points, the Indomitable Lions lead Group F but need a draw between Cape Verde Islands (currently with one point) and Mozambique (three points) on Monday to remain at the top.

It was a tough outing for Cameroon against a Rwanda side that dominated possession and had more attempts at goal but lacked the killer instinct in the box.

Even Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was the busier, being forced to make four crucial saves, while his Rwandan opposite number Yves Kimenyi was seriously called to avert danger just once.

Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge were the danger men for Rwanda.

Conceicao started established attackers like Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog and Andre Zambo Anguissa but the five-time African champions still struggled for goals.

Perhaps the absence of captain Eric Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi from the starting lineup was felt.

But Ngamaleu scored to fashion a smash-and-grab win for Cameroon.

Conceicao and his men will now look to build on this victory when they host Mozambique in their next Group F match in August next year while Rwanda will travel to Cape Verde at the same time.

Cameroon will host the 2021 Afcon finals and are participating in the qualifiers to earn some game time.