Afcon 2021: Comoros coach Abdou unhappy with Ghana, Morocco draw

The Coelacanths boss reflects on being pitted against the Black Stars and the Atlas Lions for the continental championship

Comoros head coach Amir Abdou is wary of his side's upcoming clash with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, after being handed a tough first-round draw.

The Coelacanths, who will be making their debut at the continental showpiece, are billed to come up against the Black Stars in Group C of the championship.

Morocco and Gabon are the other two teams in the group.

“We can’t say that the draw was kind to us, but it’s not surprising," Abdou said, as reported by Citisportonline.com. "The Comoros were placed in the fourth pot, there was a great chance to meet big teams. That will be the case with Ghana and Morocco.

"Gabon also has a good team. We have played all these teams in recent years. We managed to hold Morocco (2-2) and Ghana (0-0) in Moroni.

“This time it will be different, on neutral ground. We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high level opponents. We will try to do our best, and for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this Afcon for the first time."

Comoros will get start their Afcon campaign with a clash with Gabon on January 10, before taking on Morocco four days later.

The Coelacanths will then take on Ghana in their last group game, with hopes of finishing among the top two to secure automatic qualification to the knockout stage.

A finish in third position could also see them make the Round of 16 provided they rank among the four best third-placed sides.

Comoros reached Afcon from qualifying Group G, finishing second behind group winners Egypt, who sat three points clear at the top of the table.

Their ticket to Cameroon came at the expense of Kenya and Togo who finished on the third and fourth positions respectively.

Abdou’s side won two matches in the series, picking a shocking 1-0 away victory over Togo on matchday one, and registering a 2-1 home win over Kenya on matchday four.

Their campaign also included an impressive 0-0 draw with seven-time Afcon champions Egypt on matchday four.