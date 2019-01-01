Afcon 2019: What Kenya players will pocket for beating Tanzania in derby

Football Kenya Federation reveals win bonus structure to Goal after win against rivals Taifa Stars

Harambee Stars players will reap big rewards from their (finals) Group C win against .

The Kenyan side recovered from 2-1 down at halftime to stun their East African neighbours 3-2 and in the process revive their hopes of making it to the last 16.

Football Federation have confirmed to Goal each player in the team will receive Sh250,000 for beating Taifa Stars.

“We had discussed even before coming to in every win Kenya gets at the Afcon, we will give each player Sh250,000 as bonuses,” FKF Media Liaison Officer Barry Otieno told Goal in an interview on Saturday.

“We wrote to the government seeking help to pay the players’ bonuses as a way to boost their morale and the response was positive. However, if we reach the quarter-finals of the competition, then we will not need help from the government as Caf will give us money to pay the same.

“So the bonuses will not be paid here in Cairo but after the tournament and what I know is the team is psyched up and could get even more money if they beat on Monday.”

Harambee Stars are making their sixth appearance in the competition and a win against Senegal will see the side reach the knockout phase for the first time in history.

“We are confident that we can get a win against Senegal. I know it will not be easy but the players have once again told us they will show up for the match. All we need is the support from the fans here and back home and wait to see what happens,” Otieno continued.

Harambee Stars will receive a major boost against The Lions of Teranga with defenders Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango set to return from injuries.