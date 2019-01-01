Afcon 2019: Uganda will beat Senegal if they score - Sebastien Desabre

The Cranes coach keeps a brave face as they prepare to take on the Lions of Teranga in the Round of 16 on Friday night

head coach Sebastien Desabre believes his team can upset if they score in their finals contest.

The two nations will face each other in the Round of 16 on Friday night, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

“To beat Senegal we have to score and stay focused. We need to forget the group games; this is a new challenge," Desabre, is quoted by the Daily Monitor.

“Senegal is a strong team over the past year they have played in the World Cup ( ) and have a good coach but once we enter the pitch, we shall be equal.

“We played DR Congo and , which were equally strong and good teams. We managed to hold our own. It’s not good to talk about other teams but we know how we are going to approach the match.”

Captain Denis Onyango, who was forced out of the team's final game against , is fit to face the Lions of Teranga.

The match will kick off at 10.00pm (EAT).