Afcon 2019: Uganda were tough, but we realized our target – Egypt manager Aguirre

The Pharaohs boss was surprised by the Cranes’ attacking strategy but was pleased his side secured maximum points in tough circumstances

manager Javier Aguirre was happy with his side’s success over on Sunday despite the Cranes causing the host nation several problems.

A Mohamed Salah free-kick and Ahmed Elmohamady strike secured a 2-0 win over Sebastien Desabre’s troops. However the final score didn’t tell the full story as the East African nation forced Mohamed El-Shenawy into a string of saves.

Speaking to the media after the encounter, Aguirre believed Desabre’s team caught his side off guard with their brave approach but was satisfied with his side’s showing to secure the victory and maintain their unblemished record.

“Uganda were the hardest team to play against. I was surprised by their strong performance especially in the first half, where they managed to control the game, and pressed us on multiple occasions,” Aguirre said in his post-match press conference.

“However, we managed to score the first goal which paved the way for a second goal and allowed us to kill the game.

“We earned a very important three points. We finished on top of our group with nine points and without conceding any goal. I believe we just need some confidence in our abilities, and that’s what we will work on,” he added.

Furthermore, the Mexican coach praised his players for thriving under the pressure of playing in front of mammoth crowds at the Cairo International Stadium.

“It is not easy to play in front of 70,000 fans. They always put pressure on the players to score from every chance and winning the game, which isn’t easy for the players to deal with,” he said.

“The fans will always demand nothing but the victory. We qualified and we're getting ready for what's next,” Aguirre concluded.

After winning Group A, will battle a third-placed nation from either Group C, D, E in the Round of 16.