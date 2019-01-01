Afcon 2019: Uganda players boycott training to protest unpaid dues

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) refutes the allegations of unpaid allowances

players apparently boycotted Tuesday’s training session in to protest against allegedly unpaid dues from the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa).

The team finished second in Group A and advanced to the Round of 16 where they will face in the on-going finals.

“If you saw how Uganda Cranes played against , you should have seen that hidden anger. The players have been promised a lot but nothing has come through," a source within camp told Big Eye.

“Don’t get shocked when they lose to Senegal. It is a bomb waiting to explode in this camp. Fufa must come clean.”

However, in a statement to the media, Fufa has played down those reports and claimed all monies owed to players were paid up.

“Fufa wishes to affirm matters of the rights and obligations of the members of the Uganda Cranes at the Afcon 2019 inclusive of the allowances and bonuses of the team were discussed and agreed upon by the team and were put into a document called the Code of Conduct. Every member of the team signed the Code of Conduct before being allowed into the camp," read the statement.

“As of 2nd July 2019, each player has received up to 14,600 USD (App 55m UGX) already with more daily allowances and winning bonuses awaiting to be earned and paid on time.

“According to Fufa, there is currently nothing owing to the players as per the signed Code of Conduct and more than 2 Billion UGX has been paid to this item alone.

“This matter has been explained to the players and instead they have opted to renegotiate the terms of the Code of Conduct after qualifying to the Round of 16 leading to the decision not to undergo training.”

It is not yet clear whether the players and Futa have resolved the impasse and whether training will resume on Wednesday, ahead of their R16 match against The Lions of Teranga.