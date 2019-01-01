Afcon 2019: 'The Eagles are Super again!' - Twitter reacts to Nigeria's win over Cameroon

Fans across the continent are raving about the Super Eagles’ display after seeing off the reigning African champions in Alexandria

’s 3-2 victory over at the 2019 has football enthusiasts celebrating across social media.

Despite being down 2-1 at half-time, Gernot Rohr’s team showed resilience and fought their way back to victory, with Odion Ighalo’s brace and Alex Iwobi’s strike doing the damage at the Alexandria Stadium.

The triumph over the Indomitable Lions secured Nigeria’s progress to the quarterfinals.

Football enthusiasts are delighted by the win but they have called for an improved performance when they face the winner of the game between and on July 10.

I've observed Super Eagles whenever they wear the home jersey they always play we but when they wear that bitter leaf green chai.

I just pray it favors them in the next match #NGACMR #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OVibMMyefz — Rudebwoypee!!! (@rudebwoypee24) July 6, 2019

Thank you super eagles pls perform better b4 u guys kill small boy like me with high blood pressure #NGACMR 9ja — Randy Clinton (@RandyClinton2) July 6, 2019

Congratulations the super eagles of Nigeria #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/roU5uidZmm — The Senator (@Senator045) July 6, 2019

We knocked out the defending champions, way to go super eagles #TotalAFOCN2019 #NGRCMR — Voltron (@Kunl3_) July 6, 2019

Today, the super eagles showed the whole world what Nigeria is all about. “That we are champions and Nigeria plus every Nigerian has the capacity and capability to turn things around. @MBuhari @aishambuhari @NGRPresident @OfficialPDPNig @APCNigeria @AsoRock @AsiwajuTinubu pic.twitter.com/3BHmC6KTgL — Olufemi Adegbulugbe PfMP, PgMP, PMP, P.Geo (@femiadegbulugbe) July 6, 2019

Congrats to the super eagles. 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/csK0TcJG0Q — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) July 6, 2019

Odion Ighalo is without doubt the new leader of this set of Super Eagles. Time and time again he has carried the weight of the entire team on his shoulders, delivering when it matters most. Keep soaring. — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) July 6, 2019

What a delightful victory, the Eagles are Super again. #AFCON2019 #NGRCMR — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) July 6, 2019

Africa is green!!🔥.. Up super eagles!!!!! — Simon🔥 (@_DonSimon__) July 6, 2019

What a come back #NGRCMR . Congratulations super Eagles of Nigeria. — Ishaku Bello (@ishaku_shallang) July 6, 2019

A super come back from the Eagles, good one, keep it up. Well done big guys. — Hycent Ogbu (@HycentOgbu) July 6, 2019

President @MBuhari congratulates Super Eagles for making progress in the African Cup of Nations 2019, after a delightful win over Cameroonian football team. #NGRCMR — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 6, 2019

Super eagles first half vs super eagles second half #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/jIKf2s3loO — Your Junior Sister. (@Amanda__Vicky) July 6, 2019

A delightful evening of quality and resilient football. Congratulations @NGSuperEagles on your quarterfinal qualification. We are proud of you. #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 6, 2019

Hey man how market😂😂😂😂.... We're the super eagles we fly higher. Eagles ti gbera, lion ti GBE body. See you next time. — Olatemiju Oluwafemi (@gideolaofficial) July 6, 2019

So Cameroon thought they could beat Nigeria using players like ONANA and BANANA just because they drew goalless with GHANA.



Well we just took their wheels off like a SPANNER and the Super Eagles are flying even higher than DANA still holding on to the #AFCON2019 BANNER. #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/KLh9IjFn2y — 💥 MAK SHONOWO 💥 (@Rimeldo_k) July 6, 2019

Congratulations to Super Eagle and to all Nigerians... There are rooms for improvement... Most especially the defence... Once again nice game, and nice score. #NGACMR — ''Yelu Tunji | OMO IYALAJE (@TunjiYelu) July 6, 2019

"I told you we're better than them!

Yes!! That's the spirit!!!"



Some motivational words from brother #Ighalo after the game.



Up Super Eagle!

Up Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/pmA27EWqSp — Kabiru Dahiru Mafara (@kdmafara) July 6, 2019