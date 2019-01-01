Afcon 2019: Shehu Abdullahi, two others missing as Nigeria train behind closed doors for Guinea

The injured defender was one of the three notable absentees from Super Eagles training in Alexandria on ahead of Wednesday’s Afcon clash

Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Samul Kalu were all absent from training on Monday evening ahead of their clash with Guinea.

The Super Eagles chose to hold the session behind closed doors, allowing the players to concentrate ahead of Wednesday’s encounter against the National Elephants.

Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Samuel Kalu were missing in the @NGSuperEagles ' closed doors training but @alexiwobi all smiles ahead of Guinea clash on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/b2Wn4qgXHE — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) June 24, 2019

Odion Ighalo was Nigeria’s hero in their hard-fought 1-0 win over Burundi and a victory over Paul Put’s men will send them into the Round of 16.

Abdullahi, who was substituted owing to a hamstring injury sustained against the Swallows, was absent from training and looks set to miss the tie against Guinea.

Left-back Collins and indisposed Kalu were also not part of the group which trained inside the Alexandria Stadium, with coach Gernot Rohr expected to ring some changes for the crunch tie.



Captain John Obi Mikel, who was replaced by Ahmed Musa on Saturday, was in good spirit with Ighalo raring to add to his goals tally.

Guinea qualified for the 2019 tournament with an unbeaten qualification record, topping a group which also contained , Central African Republic and Rwanda.