Afcon 2019: Real Madrid boss Zidane backs Algeria for glory

It may look a difficult task on paper, but the World Cup winner is backing the Desert Warriors to achieve both their goals in the North African nation

manager Zinedine Zidane has backed for glory, while also hoping to see Djamel Belmadi’s squad play very well.

The Desert Warriors are making their 18th appearance in the biennial championship, with their only triumph occurring in 1990 when they defeated in the final on home soil.

Coach Belmadi has taken a relatively inexperienced group of players to compared to previous tournaments, with Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani among the team’s big names.

Algeria began their Group C campaign on a flying note after seeing off 2-0 at the 30 June Stadium, Cairo.

“We want to see the Algerian team playing well for the Algerian people," Zidane, who is of Algerian Kabyle descent, said on beIN Sports TV.

"I want them to win the title so as to see Algerians celebrating their victory in the streets."

are next up for the Desert Warriors on Thursday, before their date with in their last group fixture.