Afcon 2019: People are now seeing my hard work - Jordan Ayew

The Black Star speaks on his performance at the biennial continental showpiece

striker Jordan Ayew believes his good showing at the in is a manifestation of his hard work.

The forward has been one of the Black Stars' best men so far - his two goals having helped secure a place in the Round of 16, where a showdown with awaits on Monday.

He was voted the best player in the opening day 2-2 draw with Benin.

“I am not surprised [by my performance]," Ayew told reporters in .

"I have confidence in myself and I know that I just need to keep on working hard.

"People are now seeing the hard work I have put in for all these years.

"This is something I knew I was capable of doing so none of it surprises to me at all."

Ayew's goal-tally makes him the second-joint-top scorer at the tournament, and he made Caf's best XI for the group stage.

“Hard work pays off you know. I worked hard and it is paying off," added the 27-year-old.

"For me the most important thing is the team and I have to congratulate my teammates because if it was not for them getting the good balls, I would not be able to express myself on the pitch.

"We are growing and getting stronger after every match.”

Ayew is playing at Afcon for the fourth time following appearances in 2012, 2015 and 2017.

