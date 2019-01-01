Afcon 2019: Nigeria's shock defeat to Madagascar was a warning for Ivory Coast - Serey Die

The Neuchâtel Xamax player insisted the Elephants did not face an easy side in Namibia, even though they lost all of their group matches

Ivorian midfielder Serey Die says they cannot afford to underestimate any team at the 2019 finals in .

The experienced midfielder was on the scoresheet as the Elephants secured a 4-1 victory over Namibia in their final Group D match on Monday evening.

Die, who captained in the absence Serge Aurier, walked away with the man of the match award, with the West Africa giants advancing to the Round of 16 as Group D runners-up.



"We are in a competition. You progress gradually. The most important thing is that we won today and we have qualified for the round of 16," Die told the media.



"We have a few days to correct all what went wrong during the previous games. Each game has its realities. Namibia are not a cheap side."

The Brave Warriors went into their clash with the Elephants having lost their first two group matches, against and .



Die, 34, provided the example of , who were stunned 2-0 by tournament debutants Madagascar in their final Group A match on Sunday.



"Supposing they [Namibia] defeated us your questions would have changed," Die, who was part of Ivory Coast's 2015 Afcon-winning squad in Equatoria Guinea, added.



"Nobody expected Nigeria to lose against Madagascar. That's football."



Die and his teammates will now take on the Group E winners at the Suez Stadium on Monday, July 8.

The Elephants are hoping to go all the way and clinch their third Afcon title this year.