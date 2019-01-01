Afcon 2019: Khune, Dolly and South African football react as Bafana Bafana shock Pharaohs
Bafana Bafana beat Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.
Similar to the upset of Morocco, a third-placed team has knocked out a team with a 100% record from the Group Stage.
Unlike the Group Stage, where South Africa didn't have a shot on target against their two fancied opposition, Morocco and Ivory Coast, in this Round of 16 fixture the visitors displayed their cutting edge.
South Africa frustrated the Pharaohs all night until the hosts offered enough space for the visitors to counter-attack. Bafana fans had begged coach Stuart Baxter to play Thembinkosi Lorch all tournament and he repaid the faithful with the winning goal in the 85th minute.
We bring you a number of Tweets from the who's who of South African football, such as injured Bafana players Keagan Dolly and Itumeleng Khune. There are also PSL stars, the South African media and soccer agents chipping in with their views on this giant upset.
There are also videos from journalists at the stadium, showcasing the mood and atmosphere in the stands.
We finally include comments from fans who were impressed with how Bafana defender Sifiso Sandile handled Egypt star Mohamed Salah.
I’m so proud of you @BafanaBafana with all the pressure on you guys, I’ve never ever doubted the talent and passion you guys have to represent our nation, thank you🙏🏽🇿🇦— Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) July 6, 2019
Interviewer looks bleak AF 😂 https://t.co/Zief0HWV7s— Chad Klate (@CKlatey) July 6, 2019
Thembinkosi "Nyoso" Lorch— Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) July 6, 2019
This what the nation has been calling for, the "Footballer of the Season" has delivered from Egypt.#BafanaBafana#AFCON2019
Proud member 🙏🏼@BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/iQh0ai5Lp9— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 6, 2019
FT: #ThePharaohs 0-1 #BafanaBafana , Habashweeeeeee! We are in the quarterfinals, congratulations to coach Baxter and the boys!!! Wow! @BafanaBafana @Hollywoodbets #AFCON2019 #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/JjcGozBTbR— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 6, 2019
R520k each for Bafana for reaching quarterfinals of #Afcon2019— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 6, 2019
Reason Bafana Bafana were looking at the goal nets v Egypt is Baxter realised u can't play for a draw. Pharaohs as usual lost the ball a lot & not strong as a team, Salah's energy levels not high understandably. Surprisingly were there for the taking. Awful 2nd half for the hosts— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 6, 2019
LORCH!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 6, 2019
I seriously don't mind the result if we play this way, so exciting to see what our players are capable of when given the belief...— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) July 6, 2019
South African twitter deleting their last 5 tweets making fun of their own national teams...— Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) July 6, 2019
These boys ( @BafanaBafana ) played with pure heart & showed what their Country means to them even when most counted them out of the #AFCON2019 competition. What a performance boys. So so proud 👏🇿🇦👏🇿🇦👏 https://t.co/bDbHRoZEgt— Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) July 6, 2019
Where are those journalist now???— Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) July 6, 2019
Bafana Kaofela🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xRzKQm4qgg— Lebogang manyama (@Lebza08Manyama) July 6, 2019
Yes @BafanaBafana Yes @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/xEXSSizErI— Vina (@alfavina) July 6, 2019
It’s sad to see no @BafanaBafana representatives in the suites but other countries are able to make their legends presents at their games ,why is that ?🤷🏽♂️— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 6, 2019
Who won today against the hosts? Is it Bafana Bafana or Mabena Mabena? South Africans let's learn to believe and support our national teams #AFCON2019 #ProudlySA ⚽️🇿🇦 @Amanda_Dlamini9— Jabulane G Mathebula (@Jabu_86666) July 6, 2019
You got to also give massive credit to Bafana Bafana players for beating Pharaohs in their own ground at Afcon. Hopefully, Baxter also learnt to start Lorch. Percy Tau's the best SA player I've seen in over a decade & u can't ask him to watch the game. Got to free the attackers— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 6, 2019
We have more fans than supporters as South Africans.— Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) July 6, 2019
Absolute top performance by @BafanaBafana . So good to watch and well deserved. #belive— Bradley Grobler (@Bradley_Grobler) July 6, 2019
Mohamed salah who? We have our own zidane 🔥🔥🔥 Lorch pic.twitter.com/PtqFUxxSaP— Egyptians catching hands 🇿🇦 (@LutendoKhoromm2) July 6, 2019
Mohammed salah's worse nightmare— Hustle (@vincent_nsa) July 6, 2019
The Man who destroyed Salah dream in 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/YxWMx0hXru— ExtensionTwitt (@ExtensionTwitt) July 6, 2019
😂 Small agenda we dey push against Messi and y'all started your borla "Salah for Balón D'or" BS pic.twitter.com/iKdco2WjEs— bOtOs wOrchA (@KwekuCyber) July 6, 2019
Hlanti Appreciation post for putting Salah in mortuary. Dankie Bafana Bafana #EGYRSA— Siphesonke Gophe (@Sincoko_Essay) July 6, 2019
Salah and Trent starting a support group for footballers who have to carry their national team pic.twitter.com/BALezNjILl— 6x 🏆 Kaitlyn (@agletm) July 6, 2019
Hlanti well played🔥🔥🔥Salah was shut down pic.twitter.com/SsmVU7sfl5— E V A N S 👑 (@evans_tiro) July 6, 2019
Definitely something thrown from the stands at Mohamed Salah as he leaves the Cairo pitch at the conclusion of Egypt’s Afcon elimination at the hands of @BafanaBafana - the mood has (predictably) changed.#TotalAfcon2019 pic.twitter.com/tcxrboh5Ph— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) July 6, 2019