Afcon 2019: I have good connection with Wilfried Zaha, says Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony

The former Manchester City player is hoping to make Ivorians proud as the Elephants target their third Afcon title

Ivorian centre forward Wilfried Bony says he is unfazed by his scoring drought at the ongoing 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

The 30-year-old started up front as the target man at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo and he could not find the back of the net on the night as beat Namibia 4-1 to finish as runners-up in Group D.



"The most important thing was to win today which we did. As a striker, I felt I needed to score but whether I score or not if collectively we win I think it's good," Bony told the media.



"Now I will try to correct what I did not do well today and do better in our next match. We don't know who we will face next but we will prepare very well and try to win.

"Today, we tried to score many goals, hold the ball in the box and make sure we don't lose it for long.

Bony enjoys playing with winger Wilfried Zaha, who was handed his first start of the tournament by Ivorian coach Ibrahim Kamara, and he netted the team's third goal.



"I have a good relationship with Zaha on the pitch. I gave him a ball today but it did not work out initially. Later he had a ball and scored," he said.



"We have a very good connection because we work together. We will prepare against the next match and try to score as many goals as possible.

"We want Ivorians to keep supporting us and they did [that] today," Bony, who is a free agent after his contract with Welsh side expired last month, concluded.



Bony, who has over 50 caps for the Elephants, and his Ivorian team-mates will now take on the Group E winners in the Round of 16 encounter at the Suez Stadium on Monday, 8 July.

Group E winners will be decided on Tuesday with set to face Mauritania, while Angola take on Mali.



