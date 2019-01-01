Afcon 2019: I am not bothered to be top scorer - Nigeria's Ighalo

The attacker has stated his main target is to lift the Afcon title and not to become the highest scorer

Super Eagles player Odion Ighalo has stressed he will be a fulfilled player if Nigeria wins the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Ighalo is one of four players who are on three goals and lead the goalscoring chart at Afcon.

The Shanghai Shenhua attacker, however, told journalists in Cairo he is after team glory.

“My target is to win the . It is my priority,” Ighalo told the media before the Super Eagles took on in the semi-finals.

“I am not bothered about emerging as the highest scorer. I will continue to put the team ahead of my personal glory.

“It is not that I won’t strive to become the highest scorer if the opportunity presents itself but it is not the ultimate for me.”

Ighalo also reflected on the Eagles hard-earned 2-1 win over on Wednesday in Cairo.

“I am very happy that we are playing in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.

“It was a very difficult game for us but we were able to surmount it. The defenders were all out for me and they created more room for Ahmed Musa and Chukwueze to operate.

“I knew it won’t be easy because they already said they would try and cage me. I am thrilled that my teammates were able to do the job.”