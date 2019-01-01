Afcon 2019: Guinea paid for loss of concentration against Nigeria - Paul Put

Defeat to the Super Eagles leaves the Syli Nationale in a must-win situation for their final group outing at Afcon

Guinea coach Paul Put has blamed his team’s lack of concentration for their 1-0 loss to in the on Wednesday.

After Kenneth Omeruo’s header in the 73rd minute, the West African country's hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of Afcon are hanging on a thread.

The Syli Nationale have only one point after two games, which means even a win against Burundi in their final Group B game wouldn't guarantee them a spot in the knockouts.

“We had a small moment of lapse of concentration from a set piece and we conceded,” Put told the press after the game.

“It is disheartening because this was an important game for us which we really needed to win.

“It is now tough for us; we must win against Burundi in our final game to stand a chance.”

Guinea will wrap up their group outings against the Swallows at the Al-Salam Stadium on June 30.