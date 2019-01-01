Afcon 2019: Don't write off Nigeria's chances to win the title - Rohr

The German tactician believes his men are well-equipped to mount an assault on the Afcon title as they await their Round of 16 opponents

Coach Gernot Rohr is not writing off 's (Afcon) hopes as they turn their attention to the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles were shocked 2-0 by Madagascar at Alexandria Stadium, due to goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamatsinoro.

Nigeria had been hot favourites heading into the tie, with many tipping them to win the competition for the fourth time in their history.

However, debutants Madagascar produced an energetic display to overrun Rohr’s side who finished as Group B’s runners-up.

“I’m very confident because everybody is now fit, only Shehu [Abdullahi] perhaps who is not fit yet,” Rohr told Goal.

“We recovered [Jamilu] Collins our left back and we would be able to draft Ndidi into the middle after getting 45 minutes of rest [against Madagascar].

“Iwobi is also fit and with Ighalo and Musa, we’ll have more rhythm in the offensive department."

Nigeria will next meet Group F’s runners-up in the Round of 16.

“For now, we are waiting for our opponents and we don’t know yet but we’ll prepare very well for the next match," said Rohr.

“I’m very confident because we have a team who can play very much better than we did against [Madagascar].”

“But we have to analyse our defeat and also look at how we can be better in the future. I will plead with Nigerians not to write us off yet as our target remains the title."