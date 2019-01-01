Afcon 2019: Belmadi delighted with Algeria’s performance against Tanzania

The Desert Foxes eased past the Taifa Stars to finish their group games without dropping a point in the continental tournament

coach Djamel Belmadi was pleased with his side’s performance in their 3-0 victory over in their final Group C game on Monday.

A first-half brace from Adam Ounas and an effort from Islam Slimani sealed the comfortable victory for the Desert Foxes at the 30 June Stadium.

The North Africans have now won their opening three games in the tournament for the first since 1990, having previously defeated 2-0 and 1-0 to the delight of the 43-year-old coach.

“Algeria won all three games for the first time and I am very proud,” Belmadi said in a post-match press conference.

“We played really well and I am very pleased with the performance.”

Algeria are yet to know their opponents in the Round of 16 but will remain at the 30 June Stadium for the encounter on Saturday.

The Desert Foxes are hoping to end their title drought in the biennial tournament, having last claimed the trophy in 1990.