Afcon 2019: Asamoah, Baba return to Ghana XI for Cameroon showdown

The Black Stars' starting team for Saturday's encounter with the Indomitable Lions have been unveiled

coach James Kwesi Appiah has made three changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's Group F fixture against .

On the search for their first win in following Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Benin, the Black Stars XI sees Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah make an entry following his bench role in the group opener.

The 30-year-old replaces left winger Thomas Agyepong, who picked up an injury against Benin.

left-back Abdul Rahman Baba also takes the place of Goztepe man Lumor Agbenyenu, the former set to play his first competitive game for the Black Stars since sustaining an injury during the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

In central defence, USA-based Jonathan Mensah starts in the place of John Boye, who was sent off during the Benin duel.

Captain Andre Ayew makes the XI, just a day after resuming training following an injury against Benin.

Jordan Ayew, who netted against Benin alongside Andre, keeps his starting place as the likes of Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu.

The Black Stars are hoping to hand the Indomitable Lions their first defeat of the tournament following the latter's 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.

Ghana XI: Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Abdul Rahman Baba, Jonathan Mensah, Kasim Adams Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jordan Ayew

