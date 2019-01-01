Afcon 2019: Appiah explains Ghana's tactics against Cameroon

The Black Stars' boss reflects on Saturday's stalemate against the Indomitable Lions at the biennial continental championship

coach James Appiah has lamented his team's profligacy in Saturday's draw with at the (Afcon) in .

The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw at the Ismailia Stadium. It was the side's second straight draw of the competition following their opening day 2-2 draw with Benin.

“It’s quite unfortunate that we couldn’t utilise our chances, but personally, I was happy with the way the boys played," Appiah said at the post-match press conference.

“Most African teams like to pack the middle of the park so it’s not easy trying to play through the middle, so what we did was to try and play out wide and send crosses in.

"Tactically the boys played the way I wanted them to play.

"Our tactical plan was to try and soak the pressure and play on the counter-attack.

"We did our best and missed lots of chances and we were close to winning."

Four-time champions Ghana have won only one of their last six Afcon games (two draws and three losses) after winning six of their previous seven.

Currently third on the group standings, the Black Stars have their jobs cut out ahead of their last game against Guinea-Bissau, as anything short of a win could prompt an early exit from the competition.