Afcon 2019: Algeria FA urges fans to behave ahead of the final against Senegal

The North African nation was fined by Caf for their fans' conduct after their semi-final win over Nigeria last Sunday

The Football Federation have cautioned their supporters about their conduct when they challenge in the final of the (Afcon) on Friday night.

The Desert Foxes are set to make their first appearance in the continental final since 1990.

After their 2-1 victory over in Sunday's semi-final, Algeria fans were found guilty of 'unsportsmanlike behaviour' by the Caf Disciplinary Committee and the country's FA was charged a $10,000 fine as punishment.

The ruling further stated the fine could be suspended if the supporters do not repeat such behaviour in the final game on Friday.

"From the foregoing, the Faf, the national coach and all players appeal to all Algerian supporters already in Cairo and those arriving from Algiers in preparation for the final, to adopt an exemplary sports behavior and to give the best image of Algeria, as they know how to do it in all circumstances, far from any form of chauvinism and violence, whether physical or verbal," read the FA statement.

"This Friday, all the eyes of the football world will be focused on the Cairo International Stadium for the final between Algeria and his Senegalese counterpart, hence the need to adopt an attitude of fair play, brotherhood and respect whatever the outcome of the meeting."

Algeria are unbeaten in their last four outings against Senegal at Afcon with a run of three wins and a draw.

They will be looking to stretch the impressive run for their second continental title, against Aliou Cisse's charges at Cairo International Stadium.