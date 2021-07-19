AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC's matches to be held in Maldives

ATK Mohun Bagan will have to wait to make their debut on the Asian stage...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Group D (South Zone) matches are set to be held in Maldive, the AFC has confirmed.

Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC will take on Maldives’ Club Eagles on August 15 in the playoff match and the winner of that match will join India’s ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and 2020-21 Bangladesh Federation Cup winners Bashundhara Kings in Group D.

The AFC Cup (South) Group D matches will be held across three match days on August 18, 21 and 24, with the eventual group leaders advancing to the single-leg Inter-Zone Semi-Final.

More to follow...