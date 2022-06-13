Manchester United have curated a new clothing range with shirt sponsors adidas

We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester United are undoubtedly a huge name in the Premier League and now you can watch them in comfort as they team up with their shirt sponsors adidas, for a lifestyle range. The range includes items like polos, graphic t-shirts and hoodies to show your support for the team wherever you are.

The range is priced from £28.00 to £60.00 which means there is something for everyone on any kind of budget. Teams like Real Madrid, Juventus and Arsenal who are also sponsored by adidas have their own DNA ranges.

Here are some of the pieces you can buy from adidas within the Manchester United DNA range:

The red and white stripes that run down both sides of the black Manchester United DNA tracksuit bottoms are inspired by the two colours which are synonymous which the club and its history. The bottoms have an elasticated waist with a drawcord and two side seam zip pockets.

Get the Adult Tracksuit Bottoms from adidas for £55.00

Get the Youth Tracksuit Bottoms from adidas for £33.00

You can get the Manchester United DNA polo in two colourways, black and red. They both feature the famous club badge on the left side, with the adidas logo on the right. The ribbed polo button close collar has three white stripes, which run across the back and front.

Get the blackred T-shirt from adidas for £43.00

The adidas logo and a Manchester United print sit together on a cool grey colourway, which makes the red and black graphic pop. It's comfortable too as it's made from 100% cotton, with a ribbed crewneck for a casual look.

Get it from adidas for £28.00

This T-shirt dons a very clever design as they've used the letters MUFC to create a stick man print which sits at the top of the shirt. The effortless look with a simple design on a white t-shirt is pretty unbeatable and great for fans who don't like loud graphics.

Get it from adidas for £28.00

This Manchester United graphic hoodie is simple but effective in its branding, with the adidas three stripes logo and brand name prominent at the centre of the shirt. Underneath that there's a cold red print reading the club's name. If you want a sporty hoodie and are a United supporter this one is for you.

Get it from adidas for £60.00