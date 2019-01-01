adidas Football launches the Hard Wired Pack

New-look boots come in bright new colourways, solar green, aqua blue and magenta

adidas Football reveals the Hard Wired pack, a striking colour refresh for each of the four adidas boot silos - COPA, PREDATOR, X and NEMEZIZ. As football returns, Hard Wired will be on the feet of the world’s best players, including Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

The Hard Wired boot pack sees adidas’ PREDATOR, COPA, X and NEMEZIZ silos given an updated look of bright solar green, aqua blue and magenta. The iconic COPA silhouette built for those with a flawless touch now comes in dazzling solar green with a black COPA logo contrasting on the boot’s heel. The PREDATOR boot, for fearless creators on the pitch, will now have a bright blue upper, combined with a black sock-fit collar and flashes of yellow have been applied to the studs.

The new-look X, a boot built for speed, has been recrafted in a piercing blue, with the X logo on the boot’s heal and tip of the studs each highlighted in a strong magenta contrast. The NEMEZIZ, designed for the unexpected, now reimagined in a bold magenta with subtle black and white detailing across the adidas logo and studs, complement the striking new colour.

The Hard Wired pack (NEMEZIZ 19.1 FG, X 19.1 FG, COPA 19.1 FG and PREDATOR 19.1 FG) retails for SGD 280 to SGD 300 and launched online at adidas.com.sg on 23 July. They

will also be available at adidas Suntec from 30 July.

The Hard Wired pack laceless versions (NEMEZIZ 19+ FG, X 19+ FG, COPA 19+ FG and PREDATOR 19+ FG) retails for SGD 300 to SGD 400 and is available exclusively at Weston

Corporation stores from 23 July. The Hard Wired pack (NEMEZIZ 19.1 FG, X 19.1 FG, COPA 19.1 FG and PREDATOR 19.1 FG) is also available at Weston Corporation stores from 23

July.