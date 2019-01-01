adidas and Real Madrid reveal third kit 19/20

The new kit is inspired by innovation and technology

adidas Football and C.F today released the third kit for the 2019/2020 season. The jersey is inspired by technology and evolution, with the club’s innovative development of the Santiago Bernabéu as the focal point.

The ability of Real Madrid to go beyond and innovate against their competitors is a crucial part of their history, and this season will be no different. For a madridista, past success is the inspiration for what lies ahead. As such, ‘You own the future’ is a call to fans. Real Madrid has made history, but the future also belongs to them. The new Santiago Bernabéu will witness titles and glories yet to come, continuing to make this club the most successful in history.

The jersey is an intense green colour; a declaration of intent to continue innovating and making history. The shirt is also fitted with a retro-feel V-neck and sleeves, reminiscent of jerseys from the past, in tribute to some of the club’s best shirts from past decades.

Offering the ultimate in performance innovation, this kit features advanced CLIMACHILL technology to wick sweat away during the heat of competition. The Real Madrid C.F. third jersey (SGD 110) will be available from August 5 at adidas.com.sg and at adidas stores at Suntec City and Marina Bay Sands.