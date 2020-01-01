Adarabioyo’s wonder goal inspires Blackburn Rovers to winning ways against Bristol City

The Anglo-Nigerian delivered a superb performance at Ewood Park, helping his side to end their winless run

Tosin Adarabioyo found the back of the net in ’ 3-1 victory over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The Blue and Whites have played four games without a victory, including last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to and the Anglo-Nigerian was on hand to inspire his side back to winning ways.

Adarabioyo has been a consistent performer for Tony Mowbray’s men in this campaign and at Ewood Park, the defender was handed his 28th Championship appearance.

More teams

The 22-year-old was paired with Darragh Lenihan at the heart of the Blackburn defence and delivered a solid performance in his role while also registering his name on the scoresheet.

The visitors hit the ground running in the encounter when Jamie Paterson fired them in front after benefitting from Tommy Rowe’s assist in the 34th minute.

Corry Evans then equalized three minutes later before Adarabioyo gave his side the lead for the first time in the encounter with a wonder goal in the 31st minute.

After he was set up by Darragh Lenihan, the Super Eagles target curled home a beauty from the edge of the box into the far corner.

The strike is his third in the Championship this season, having also found the back of the net against and Charlton Athletic.

Adam Armstrong then sealed the victory for the Blue and Whites in the 71st minute of the encounter to complete the comeback.

Adarabioyo, who has now featured in 29 appearances for Blackburn this season played for the duration of the game.

The defender joined the side on loan from last summer after also spending the 2018-19 season on a similar loan spell with West Bromwich Albion.

Article continues below

The victory propelled the Blue and Whites to seventh on the Championship table, one point below the play-off spot.

Adarabioyo has represented at the U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels but he is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles.

The centre-back will hope to continue his eye-catching displays when Blackburn take on Leon Balogun’s Athletic on June 27.