'Adama Traore must improve’, warns Wolverhampton Wanders boss Espirito Santo

The 22-year-old has only scored once since his big-money move to Wolves and his boss has demanded an improvement

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Adama Traore to improve.

The winger joined the Molineux Stadium outfit in a club record fee of £18 million from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018.

Traore showed flashes of brilliance in his first series of appearances, even scoring the matchwinning goal in their 1-0 victory over West Ham United on his third Premier League game for the club.

However, the former Aston Villa man has failed to build on the sparkling start, having delivered less than a cross and just 0.7 key passes per match for the side.

“Adama must improve, of course he has good things and given us good moments but he has to be consistent through all the performances," Espirito Santo told Sky Sports.

"This is something we are really focused on because we truly believe in his qualities.

“I think he is focused, he is working hard and we are helping him to achieve what we want. He needs to improve on a lot of things, like all the players.

“But I know what he’s going to give me, total availability to do his task.

“He brings an element of speed, unpredictability, quality and at the same time he must improve in all the aspects of the game.

“Players who play in the last line of the pitch, the most difficult line to play, have to have these characteristics. Talent, this is what you expect from them.”

Traore who has made 18 league appearances this season for Wolves, involving six starts will hope to play a part in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool on Monday.