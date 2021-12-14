Adam Swandi on target as Singapore maintain flawless record

Singapore have seen off a lively Timor-Leste side 2-0 at the National Stadium to remain in second place in the Group A standings ahead of a crucial final round showdown with Thailand this weekend.

A win for the Thais over the Philippines earlier in the evening had assured that the Lions would reach the semi-finals and they went on to pick up a third consecutive win at the tournament, the first time they’ve achieved that feet in almost 13 years.

Goals in either half from Adam Swandi and Shakir Hamzah were enough to secure the victory, one that coach Tatsuma Yoshida said showed his team is a challengers, while dismissing suggestions that Singapore should have won by a greater margin.

“We are not Spain, Korea or Japan but the team played their best, if you support Spain then you can ask such things but I trust the team. Of course I’m not satisfied with the performance but I’m proud of the team.”

Singapore sit level on points with Thailand ahead of their final group-stage encounter, but the War Elephants hold the advantage on goal difference.

Timor-Leste's Suzuki Cup campaign has come to an end following their fourth consecutive defeat, although they put in encouraging performances versus Thailand, Myanmar as well as Singapore, with the heavy defeat at the hands of Philippines the exception.