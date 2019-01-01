Adam and Firdaus win golden tickets to AEC

Adam and Firdaus have earned a once in a lifetime chance to be part of the Allianz Explorer Camp – Football Edition in Munich, Germany from Aug 22-27.

The duo were selected after they impressed FC Legend Ivica Olic and FC Bayern youth trainer Thomas Döllner with their skills and dedication at the recently concluded AEC– Football Edition in Singapore, a midway competition to discover Asia's best football talents.

In August in Munich, Adam and Firdaus will live the ultimate football dream. The pair will get the chance to train with FC Bayern Munich’s youth coaches at the famous Saebener Strasse training ground and explore other activities beyond football.

“I really did not think I would be chosen because I was injured during the last training session. I am happy. I have tried my best and I have made it to AEC in Munich. I can’t wait to meet the FC Bayern players. I also hope to learn tactical skills and bring that knowledge back to Malaysia and realise my dream to become a professional player,” said Adam, 16, from SMK Ahmad in Pekan, .

Firdaus, also 16, from SMK Khir Johari in Sungai Petani, said “I am very proud and excited that I will be going to Munich. I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches and of course my family for always supporting me.”

The AEC– Football Edition in Singapore, held from 23 to 26 July, was attended by 43 teenagers aged between 14 and 16 years old from Malaysia, , Indonesia, Laos, , Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Singapore. During the camp, the young footballers participated in daily training sessions which culminated with a tournament on the final day to determine the winners from each country.

Only 18 players from these countries will represent Asia in Munich. The other Malaysian players in contention were Muhammad Hanif Faizal, Frealrejuel Domuni, Muhammad Syaahir Saiful Nizam, Muhammad Idzrie Idzleann Syah, Darwis Munady Amly, Muhammad Aliff Najmi Rusli, Zaifuddin Sereiji, and Derrick Chua Jingye.

“Allianz Malaysia congratulates Adam and Firdaus for winning the golden ticket to AEC – Football Edition in Munich. Savour the moment and make the most of the opportunity you have earned. To the rest of the players, hold your head up high.

"It is players like yourselves who motivates us to keep this programme going. Believe in yourselves, stay the course. Your journey does not end here,” said Zakri Khir, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Malaysia Berhad.

Allianz Explorer Camp (AEC) – Football Edition in Munich began in 2009 and is open to teenagers aged between 14 to 16 years old. This is the 11th year that AEC– Football Edition is being held globally. The programme debuted in Malaysia in 2012 and is known as Allianz Junior Football Camp - Malaysia League.

