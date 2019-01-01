AC Milan’s penalty king: Franck Kessie’s impressive record

The Cote d’Ivoire ace scored against the Red and Blues, and how has he fared as I Rossoneri’s go-to penalty-taker?

Franck Kessie scored a penalty as recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over in Saturday’s Italian topflight clash.

Krzysztof Piatek's replacement Rafael Leao forced a handball from Biraschi, and penalty was awarded following a VAR check.

The Cote d’Ivoire international made no mistake from 12 yards to fire past goalkeeper Andrei Radu.

With that, he has converted nine of the 10 penalties he has taken in , while four of his last six goals in the Italian topflight are from the penalty mark.

9 - Franck Kessiè has converted 9 of the 10 penalties he taken in Serie A, included all the last four. Aim. #GenoaMilan. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 5, 2019

His only penalty miss in ’s elite division came during Milan’s 3-2 triumph over on March 18, 2018.

Going by this, Kessie has firmly established himself as I Rossoneri’s chief penalty taker this season and the midfielder has hardly disappointed when called upon.

His goal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris marks his first of the season, and he would be hoping to get on target when his team welcomes Lecce to San Siro after the international break.

Marco Giampaolo's men are 11th in Serie A log with nine points after seven league outings.