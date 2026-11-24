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AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has poured cold water on suggestions that he could raid his former club for star defender Goncalo Inacio. Despite the ongoing speculation linking the Sporting CP captain with a high-profile move to the San Siro, the Portuguese tactician insists his current defensive options are sufficient.

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Amorim shuts down Sporting reunion talk

The newly appointed Milan boss has moved quickly to dismiss reports that he is looking to bring Inacio to Serie A during the upcoming January transfer window. Speculation had been rife that Amorim would look to lean on his established relationship with the 25-year-old center-back to bolster the Rossoneri backline, especially given the player's status as one of Europe's most consistent young defenders.

While he spoke highly of the player he developed during his successful tenure in Lisbon, he made it clear that a mid-season move for the Sporting captain is simply not on the agenda for the Italian giants at this stage of the campaign. "No, that is not true. Goncalo will not arrive," Amorim told Sport TV, as quoted by O Jogo. "He is a great player, I had the pleasure of working with him. We have [Strahinja] Pavlovic and [Sankhoun] Diawara, who is a young man who came from the French second division but is performing well. We have to move forward and think about other players for other positions."

Financial hurdles and contract status

Securing Inacio’s signature was always going to be a complex financial undertaking for any suitor. The Portuguese international currently has a contract with Sporting that runs until 2030, and any club wishing to bypass negotiations would likely have to trigger his significant €60 million release clause. This high valuation ensures that Sporting remains in a strong position to retain their captain unless an overwhelming offer is presented.

So far this season, Inacio has continued to demonstrate why he is so highly valued, recording 15 appearances and netting one goal for the Leoes. His consistent form at the heart of the defense has helped Sporting maintain their competitive edge in domestic and European competitions. For Milan, spending such a significant sum on a defender when Amorim has expressed satisfaction with his current crop would represent a departure from the disciplined recruitment strategy preferred by the club's ownership.

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Milan’s strategic approach to January

Even though a deal for Inacio appears off the table, the Italian giants are still expected to be active in the winter window as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign. Rather than making knee-jerk signings, however, the club's hierarchy is focused on calculated additions, with RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale recently insisting that every move will be made with clear intent.

"You have to be disciplined. You can't just jump into something randomly. The only thing that will happen under my ownership is that every time we enter the transfer market, we'll play to win. That's the theme. That's the theme I said at the beginning of this year. So, if we make a move in any transfer window, January or June, it will be a move that matters," Cardinale noted regarding the complicated nature of winter transfers.

Rossoneri set to hire new football chief

As the winter window approaches, the focus for Milan will likely shift toward midfield reinforcements or wide options. Before any new signings arrive at San Siro, however, the club is poised to make a major move behind the scenes. Milan are on the verge of finalizing a deal to bring in Markus Krosche, with the incoming director set to take the reins as the club's new Head of Football once the final details are wrapped up.