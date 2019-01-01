AC Milan appoint Pioli as new manager following Giampaolo sacking

have confirmed the appointment of Stefan Pioli as the club's new manager on a two-year deal.

Pioli takes the reins at San Siro after Marco Giampaolo was sacked on Tuesday following a poor start to the season for the San Siro outfit.

Milan currently sit 13th in the table, with Giampaolo having won just three of his first seven matches in charge of the Rossoneri having been hired over the summer from .

Victory over on Saturday was not enough to save him from the sack, and Pioli now faces the task of turning the club's form around and returning them to European football.

