Key players' absence against Malaysia chance for younger Jordan players to shine

Jordan will play in a friendly match against Malaysia without several of their key players whose arrival has been delayed due to their club duties.

The absence of Jordan key players in their friendly match against Malaysia is a chance for the younger players on head coach Vital Borkelmans' squad to shine.

According to Astro Arena (in Bahasa Melayu), club duties have delayed the arrival of nine Jordan players in Malaysia ahead of the encounter, which will be played at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. They will only be ready for the Middle Eastern side's Group B World Cup qualification match against Chinese Taipei on September 5.

"The absence of our key players is a chance for the younger players to shine. Malaysia are a good side that must not be underestimated, as they will be playing at home.

"I'm very happy to be able to come here early as the trip is quite a long one; 13 hours on the flight. And we're not like or in that we can afford to seat our players in the business class. But ultimately, the climate and time zone of Malaysia are quite similar to those of Chinese Taipei... and I'm glad that we get to have six days in Malaysia before playing in the group match.

"We must take good advantage of the friendly, and my players must give their best to earn a spot in our first eleven against Chinese Taipei," explained the Belgian.

