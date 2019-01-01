Abraham wants improved FIFA 20 stats after recent Chelsea form

The Blues striker feels he's much faster than EA Sports have given him credit for

star Tammy Abraham has joined a growing list of players demanding improved player stats on FIFA 20.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season for Frank Lampard's side, scoring a hat-trick on the weekend against Wolves to take his tally to seven goals from just five games.

Despite that strong start however, Abraham's player rating for FIFA 20 hasn't left him all that impressed with his 74 pace something he's particularly keen to see upgraded.

While his overall rating has improved from the 74 he was handed when was released, Abraham's pace has been handed a significant downgrade having been rated at 82 just 12 months ago.

Abraham's call for changes to his FIFA 20 card comes in the wake of Jadon Sancho questioning his 'harsh' passing stats and Leicester City posting a video to prove Wes Morgan has far more pace than his rating would suggest.